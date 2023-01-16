Veer Ki Ardas Veera not coming back for a season 2, Imposters faked Producer Yash Pattnaik's identity to create fake rumors!

The series that explored the relationship between a brother and sister and how they navigate the world and their everchanging relationship is what drew the audiences in and they fell in love with the show.
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the upcoming days. Rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

A lot of shows are also getting a reboot and some are even getting a sequel. 

Ek Veer ki Ardas… Veera, produced under Yash Patnik's Beyond Dream Production. was a show a very popular show.  It initially starred child actors Harshita Ojha and Bhavesh Balchandani and after a 15-year leap in a story in October 2013 it starred Digangana Suryavanshi, Shivin Narang, Vishal Vashishtha, and Farnaz Shetty.

So, naturally, when the rumors started floating that a sequel was in the works it excited fans but more than that it excited the aspiring actors with a chance at working with a maverick production house and a pretty popular producer. 

Yash A Patnaik is a prolific producer who under the banner of Beyond Dreams Entertainment, he has produced many television shows and films. Among the TV shows produced by him is Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few.

But alas, the news of a Veera sequel was just a hoax and some people were even impersonating Yash Patnaik and taking auditions and making a fool of young naive actors in his name. The production house put out an alert call and even mentioned some numbers and cleared out the rumors that there is no Veera 2 in the works and that they should be aware of people impersonating Yash Pattnaik and report the fake numbers.

While we are saddened by the news of not getting a sequel, we hope that not a lot f people were fooled or affected by the fake news.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates!

