Veronica Vanij bags Hina Khan’s SMART PHONE

Mumbai: The current scenario of the world trying their level best to survive from pandemic Corona Virus has not affected TellyChakkar.com's efficiency to bring fresh updates from the entertainment industry for our avid readers.

Ullu App is trying to make its viewers quarantine experience better with a varied offers and new editions of shows. On huge public demand, Ullu App launched the season 2 of its popular show Kavita Bhabhi.

And now, the app is gearing up to feature Hina Khan’s short-film titled Smart Phone.

The short film has actors like Hina Khan, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi.

Now, the latest update is that model-turned-actress Veronica Vanij will be making her debut in the same project.

We heard Veronica will be seen playing the role of Akshay Oberoi's girlfriend.

When contacted, Veronica confirmed the buzz and told us, "I played the role of Roshi, who is a model by profession. She is bold, stylish and an opportunist."

The film starring Hina Khan, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Veronica Vanij, will start streaming on Ullu App from 24th April.

It is produced by Vibhu Agarwal and co-produced by Aditya Bhatia, Ashish Kapoor and Ankush Bhatt.

