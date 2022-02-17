Versatile Anchor Maniesh Paul roped in to host Star Plus's upcoming reality show Smart Jodi

MUMBAI: After ruling the television screen and winning audiences over with his dhamakedaar performances for over almost a decade, Actor, Ace Host, Comedian, Model, RJ, VJ, Television Presenter Maniesh Paul is back with a bang. Yes, you heard it right! Star Plus ropes in the charming, spirited, vivacious and energetic, Maniesh Paul to host their upcoming show ‘Smart Jodi'.

Maniesh Paul needs no introduction. He cracks us all up and how! And has become a household name for his anchoring. He is indeed a host we all love to see on television. In fact, he is one of the major reasons we are entertained while watching some of the reality shows. He is loved by millions for her mimicry and comic timing.

Commenting on the same Maniesh Paul says, "What instantly drew me to the show was its novel, interesting concept. Through the course of my career so far, I have been associated with various reality shows, movies, and projects, I thoroughly enjoy hosting as much as I love acting and over the years, I have developed a certain penchant for any content that is unique and entertaining. Hosting this show is going to be challenging and fun at the same time as the show's format is unconventional and something we have never seen before on Hindi Television. The narrative is filled with heart-warming and challenging moments, where couples from different walks of life test the strength of their love in different segments. I am eagerly looking forward to be a part of this exciting, fun-filled journey and entertain the audience through a new way once again."

Produced by Frames Production - ‘Smart Jodi' will bring forth the unseen chemistry, stories, romantic moments of various couples, bridge interpersonal communication between them, and much more

Smart Jodi to premiere from 26th February,2022 at 8pm only on Star Plus