Versatile Film & Television actor ‘Kanwarjit Paintal’ aka Paintal to play a pivotal role in Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring forth a new show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ that is focused on a story situated in the City of Nawabs - Lucknow. Along with Yesha Rughani (Gungun) and Manan Joshi (Anubhav) who will be seen in lead roles, the makers are all set to bring about the most celebrated actors on TV together for this show. One of many such cast members happens to be the acclaimed, legendary, and evergreen actor ‘Kanwarjit Paintal’ aka Paintal Ji who has contributed immensely to the Film & Television industry in the past few decades. This veteran actor will now soon be seen essaying a pivotal role in the show as Charudutt (Tayaji of Anubhav – the hero of the story).

Having been in the industry for 51 years now, we’ve watched Paintal Ji shine on screen, alongside the likes of Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Raaj Kumar, Randhir Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, so on and so forth. An adept actor who has mastered his craft on both, the big as well as the small screen and as someone who has acted in more than 140 films and 17 TV shows in all, the actor is only expected to make the show even bigger and better. To still be so passionate about his art / love for acting at the age of 73 is not something we often see. Given his unmatched talent and dedication towards everything he takes up, we are all set to be mesmerized with what he has to offer, yet again. The brilliant actor is expected to be playing a pivotal role on the show and we cannot wait to watch him do his thing!

Speaking of his role on the show, actor Kanwarjit Paintal says, “The moment I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this show. The show brings along this unique calming vibe that most of us need in the times we live in. It is a lively piece of art that people of all age groups will enjoy. I play the lead’s Tayaji on the show and my character has so much to offer that sometimes it gets overwhelming as an actor to portray so much at once. Nevertheless, I am loving the role and I relate to the character.”

He further adds, “Even if I am having a hard day, shooting for the show automatically lightens my mood and I for one, truly value that about the show. My co-actors are all extremely talented and watching them put their hundred percent into their craft every day only makes me happier. They have always respected me and asked for advice when it comes to performing better and I have always been so happy to share my expertise. My role on the show is quite the important one and I have tried my best to be able to essay it with utter perfection so, I hope the audience makes the character their own and showers the kind of love they’ve forever showered. I am looking forward to the show airing and I hope so is everybody else.”

The show is the remake of the Bengali show ‘Khorkuto’ which is penned by the well-known writer Leena Gangopadhyay and the makers of the show are the same as the makers of the hit Star Plus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’. Given all of the above-mentioned facts, the show is worth a watch so!

Fasten your seat belts to go on a joyous ride with ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ as it will be the first TV show launching in the New Year 2022