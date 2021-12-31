Versatile Singers Shaan & Neeti croon the title track for the upcoming TV show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Music is such a universal language! It plays an important role in every project and not just films. Our Television Industry has also handed out some masterpieces to the world that we can never forget and today, we are here to talk about another one of such jewels. Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ is all set to welcome this new year and the makers have also launched its melodious title track through a video. Here’s us raising a toast to the gem that is Star Plus’ new year gift to its fans and viewers.

The launching of a new Star Plus show already had us excited but the release of this song alongside it is like a cherry on the top. The song is a beautiful recreation of the musical maestro Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Aate Jate Khoobsurat’ from the movie ‘Anurodh’. They’ve given the new version a lovely twist and the audience is bound to fall in love with the song. It’s sung by singers Shantanu Mukherjee a.k.a Shaan and Neeti Mohan this time around so naturally, it’s a sure shot hit.

Speaking of the track, the melodious singer ‘Shaan’ said, “I am a big Kishore Da fan and it’s a great feeling to sing this Legendary Melody Composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Was in fact an absolute honour. No matter how hard I try, I could never create the magic already created in the original, so I just sang to the brief and guidance of the music producer Dhruv. Here’s hoping that the Song gets all the appreciation it deserves from the audience. Moreover, this title track is created for the show which is penned by the magical storyteller of today’s era Leena (Di) Gangopadhyay who is a big name in the Television Industry. This title track/song will feel like a true warm hug this winter season. We promise once you hear the title track of this show, it would be on loop for days to come.”

He further adds, “I have previously worked with Star Plus on many projects and my association with them has always been a fruitful one. I expect nothing less this time around and am so grateful to be collaborating with them yet again. To somehow be a part of the Hindi remake of such an iconic Bengali show is a great honour. The makers of the show have gone to great lengths when it comes to putting out their best work with this show and so have I and Neeti with the title track. This song will keep you swaying to it for days to come. I am truly looking forward to the launch of the show as well as the track and hope that the audience resonates with it.”

Versatile singer ‘Neeti Mohan’ added, “In this coming new year I am super excited to collaborate with my fav channel Star Plus. Recording the title track for their upcoming show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se was a wonderful and very memorable experience. The show is probably the one that will make for both an unforgettable watch and an unforgettable song that will be engraved in your heart. Its soul-stirring lyrics can turn the worst day into a better one effortlessly. While recreating this iconic song, we kept in mind the need to create something memorable, inventive, and something which created a sense of warmth in the new year for everyone. The tone of the song had to be young, uplifting, and joyous while capturing the beautiful journeys of the variety of characters which this show will have. We are hoping for everybody to love the song.”



Written by the famous writer ‘Leena Gangopadhyay’, this show is a Hindi remake of the hit Bengali show ‘Khorkuto’, helmed by the makers of the blockbuster Star Plus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’. The show’s story is situated in the City of Nawabs - Lucknow. Along with Yesha Rughani (Gungun) and Manan Joshi (Anubhav) who will be seen in lead roles, the makers are all set to bring about the most celebrated actors for this show. This will be the first show of 2022 to be launched by any channel and its story is an enduring journey of 2 contrasting personalities in the backdrop of a Large Joint Indian Family.



