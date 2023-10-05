Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'

Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar has been roped in as the loyal Vidur on the upcoming family drama 'Vanshaj'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 20:33
Aliraza

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar has been roped in as the loyal Vidur on the upcoming family drama 'Vanshaj'.

The show offers a perfect blend of familial conflicts, political conspiracies and interpersonal dynamics within a wealthy business family.

Namdar, who will essay the role of Vidur, said, "Vidur is a role I'm really looking forward to playing. He is a very ethical man and prides himself on his loyalty. It's an extremely positive role and his character has very honest traits. Vidur's wisdom and compassion make him the perfect advisor for all the Mahajan's troubles."

"However, his weakness remains his son, Om who he's sure will fall into trouble someday and cost Vidur his relationship with the family he loves dearly. His faithfulness and commitment are something that will surely inspire a lot of people. I am excited to see the audience's reaction to this grand show and my character."

The show will air on Sony SAB from June.

SOURCE : IANS

Aliraza Namdar Vanshaj loyal Vidur Mahajan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 20:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film 'Go Goa Gone'.The actor calls...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Blame Game! Sai comes to Virat’s support, The latter blames her for all the mishap
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Vikrant and Lakshmi’s date, Rishi invited
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar has been roped in as the loyal Vidur on the upcoming family drama 'Vanshaj'.The...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu executes her plan to free Ayaan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Pandya Store: Major Shock! Shweta’s pregnancy report shakes the whole Pandya House
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Kunal Kemmu
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hasbulla
Hasbulla placed in house arrest after getting bail in traffic violation case
Dipika Kakkar
OMG! Did Dipika Kakkar secretly already gave birth to their baby? Here’s the truth!
Khatron Ke Khiladi
Exclusive! “An artist’s life is full of risks, whether it be films or music, you take different risks to survive in life”, Singer Rashmeet Kaur opens up about her fears, and why she said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13!
AbhiRa
Must Read! ‘AbhiRa’ fans get emotional as The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jodi reaches THIS milestone, check out
Yeh Hai Chahatein
OMG! Fans call Abrar and Sargun the USP of Yeh Hai Chahatein, check out their brutally honest opinions about the leap!
Tejran
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash transforms into this Unbelievable Avatar on the sets of Naagin 6 and this person has recorded proof! Find out what!