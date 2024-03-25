Veteran actor Dolly Minhas shares acting experiences with Aditi Rathore and Ayushi Khurana on the set of Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa,’ showcases a heartwarming story of Jaidev Sharma (Mahesh Thakur), a dedicated single father, and his profound love for his three daughters: Deepika (Neetha Shetty), Tanvi (Aditi Rathore), and the youngest, Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana). This heartwarming show also boasts an ensemble cast of seasoned actors such as Mahesh Thakur, Kashish Duggal (Pallavi’s mother-in-law), and Dolly Minhas (Tanvi’s mother-in-law).

Amidst the hectic shooting, Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana) and Tanvi (Aditi Rathore) make some time to sit with these seasoned actors and listen to their stories and shooting experiences from the past. The duo has a distinct bond with Aditi’s onscreen mother-in-law Rekha (Dolly Minhas), who is known to share funny and interesting stories from her shooting experiences over the years. As they listen to her stories, the set buzzes with excitement, making each day a new opportunity to learn and discover.

Aditi Rathore, who plays the role of Tanvi, says, “Dolly Ji brings such charm to the set with her stories! I’m a huge fan of hers and am always eager to listen. Once she shared a thrilling incident from her older days. They were shooting for a night shoot, and suddenly, a leopard appeared! The entire crew was terrified, including Dolly Ji but they did not stop shooting. She shares many more tales from her shoots, and it is delightful to hear all of them. Her stories weave magic beyond the camera. Her travel tales are equally interesting to listen to. She creates a fun and light atmosphere on set, keeping us all hooked and engaged with her stories.”

Dolly Minhas, who plays the role of Rekha, shares, “I absolutely love the atmosphere on the set of Aangan Aapno Kaa. It's not just about work; we have absolute fun on the set when the cameras aren't rolling. It is very interesting to see how the younger generation is excited and eager to listen to how the shooting used to be in earlier days. Especially Aditi and Ayushi, they come and sit with me to listen to my acting experiences and how things were during those days and whenever I find some similar instances happening on the set which makes me remember about my earlier days, I just can’t stop sharing them. So, the set of this show brings everyone together like a family, regardless of their age or experience.”

