Veteran actor Mohan Joshi in Agnihotra 2

MUMBAI: Marathi television actor Mohan Joshi will soon enter daily soap Agnihotra 2. The story of 'Agnihotra 2' has come to a curious turn. As the series unfolds, a new character is about to enter. Mohan Joshi is going to play the character of Chintamani Agnihotri in the series. He is excited about his role in the series as he posted a video on Instagram and said, 'Namaskar, I am Chintamani Agnihotri, I am coming to meet you all with Agnihotra 2. Keep watching.'

What does the Chintamani Agnihotri have to do with the Agnihotri's palace? The mystery of this will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of 'Agnihotra 2’.

Have a look at the video.

Credits: TOI