Veteran actor Neena Kulkarni to do a cameo Star Bharats’ newly launched ‘Meri Gudiya’

MUMBAI: Some famous stories settle in our hearts forever. Through the show 'Meri Gudiya', by Star Bharat, viewers are going to see an inimitable story yet again. The story of this show revolves around the unwavering love of a mother and daughter, this story is unique and will keep the audience hooked. In this show, veteran actor Neena Kulkarni is going to do a cameo in the show.

According to information from production house sources, veteran actress Neena Kulkarni has played the role of mother, grandmother and grandmother in many shows before. Hence she has been chosen for this role. According to the news, Neena Kulkarni could not say no to this character in view of the very exceptional concept of this show. The current track of the show will revolve around Gauravs’ and Ratris’ wedding and how Neena Kulkarnis’ unique role will add to the wedding drama would be an exciting sight to witness!

Veteran actress Neena Kulkarni is not only a popular face of Marathi cinema, but she has also earned a lot of name in the TV industry and is also a popular name in Hindi cinema. In her 50-year career, Neena Kulkarni has acted in over 200 films. In such situation, there is good news for the fans of actress Farida Jalal that she will be able to see him again in a new character. She has a huge fan base in Marathi cinema and TV industry.