Veteran actor Ravi Jhankal makes a comeback to television with Star Plus's 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 09:08
Veteran actor Ravi Jhankal makes a comeback to television with Star Plus's 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring us their unique new offering called 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', with a heart-wrenching story of a young mountain-girl and a gentleman who will change her life. 'Rajjo' on a quest to find answers to her unknown past. Ravi Jhankal, known for his phenomenal acting, will be seen in a pivotal role. 

Ravi Jhankal is a seasoned actor who graduated from National School of Drama, Delhi. He has been credited for more than 5000 television episodes and around 80 films. He's making a comeback to television after a long while with 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'.

Ravi Jhankal, a veteran actor, on being a part of 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', "I'm very happy to be a part of 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' which has a unique concept of fulfilling a young athletes dream. My character is going to be a very loved and respected one, especially by 'Rajjo'. It is interesting to play my character 'Keshav' because I have so much in common with him. When you get a chance like this, it creates a strong belief in your character and I have it. As the show goes on you will get to see many layers unfold for each character. This is what attracted me to the storyline. Television is a great place for me, as I get to learn something new each day. I'm going to enjoy being back on television and portray my character on Star Plus's 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'."

Produced by Bits and Bots Media and created by Mukta Dhond, 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', is a show where we get to see the story of a young, naturally gifted girl who is exceptionally talented in athletics on a quest to uncover her past. A reluctant 'Hero' saves her from brink of death and helps her get a new life. How will 'Keshav', Ravi Jhankal's character, become a loved and respected person for Rajjo? 

Stay tuned for more updates on 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', set to launch on 22nd August at 7 PM, only on Star Plus!

Ravi Jhankal Star Plus udti ka naam rajjo Bots Media Mukta Dhond Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 09:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama : Big Twist! Rakhi Dave shifts to the Shah house; Vanraj begins to trust Pakhi
MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Twist in the Tale! Shubham to reunite Ram and Priya
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Anupamaa: Disheartening! Kavya gets heartbroken, shares her grief with Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Trouble in Paradise! Virat yells at Sai and Pakhi becomes responsible
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Veteran actor Ravi Jhankal makes a comeback to television with Star Plus's 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'!
MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring us their unique new offering called 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', with a heart-wrenching...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Storm! Anupamaa’s scary nightmare to turn true
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Good News! ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ is finalized; shooting could begin from This date, deets inside
Good News! ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ is finalized; shooting could begin from This date, deets inside
Latest Video