Veteran actress Jaya Prada touches Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs contestant's feet. Here’s why

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the longest-running singing reality show format that has been ruling the hearts of audiences for almost 3 decades. After introducing the world to talented powerhouses like Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravijani, Kunal Ganjawala, Sugandha Mishra, Kamal Khan, Raja Hasan, and Vaishali Mhade who have carved a name for themselves in the industry, Zee TV is giving some exceptional young singing prodigies a chance to shine on the grandest stage once again with the 9th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. This season viewers are getting to watch a fresh panel of judges including Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan guide the young singing sensation with Bharti Singh entertaining one and all as the host.

The top 10 contestants have become household names because of their talent. This weekend the viewers will surely have a gala time as veteran actress Jaya Prada will be seen gracing the special episode – ‘Celebrating 50 years of Jaya Prada’. While all the contestants gave their best performances and sang wonderfully, it was contestants Atanu and Aarohi’s performance to the song ‘Gori Hain Kalaiyan and Uii Amma Uii Amma’ that won Jaya’s heart.

After the outstanding performance, all the judges and Jaya Prada couldn’t resist themselves coming on stage and appreciating them. But that’s not it, after complimenting contestant Atanu, she even touched his feet admiring his soulful voice.

While this moment will surely leave you in awe, wait till you watch more such moments and amazing performances by all our contestants.

Watch all the wonderful performances on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!