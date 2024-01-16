Vicky Jain vows to never speak to wife Ankita Lokhande amid a fiery nomination battle on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’

Vicky Jain

MUMBAI : In tonight's episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS,' the nomination drill sets off a fierce battle among the contestants, as the season of favouritism teeters on its conclusion. The housemates are divided into two teams. Team A includes Arun Srikanth, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra and Team B has Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya. The drill is that one team will be locked in a cage in the garden, tied together with bungee cords, and they must keep a buzzer pressed for two hours. The twist is that the opponent team, out of the cage, will stop at nothing to snatch them away from that buzzer. If the light on the buzzer goes off, it's game over for that team, and all its members face the risk of getting nominated. If one person lets go of the buzzer, their team members are dragged down too. The contestants outside the cage go full throttle, desperate to make the rival team break their buzzer-holding grip, as if their lives depend on it. Who will be left trapped and nominated after this intense nomination drill?

In the ongoing rollercoaster of drama between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, sparks are flying once again as they fight over boundaries and possessiveness. Ankita is fuming over her husband Vicky's seemingly close friendship with Mannara Chopra. When Vicky attempts to get to the bottom of the issue, Ankita shuts him down. Vicky fires back, pointing out the double standards, wondering why he didn't raise a fuss about her connection with Munawar Faruqui. Things get even more scandalous when Ankita accuses Vicky of lacking compassion for her feelings. He, in turn, warns Ankita that if he spills some secrets, she won't be able to handle the heat. The tension escalates as Vicky dramatically declares he's done with the drama, vowing never to talk to Ankita again. Will this couple ever find a way back to each other?

