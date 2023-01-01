Vicky Kaushal to Big B: One of the best awards I received was your text

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared that the best award he has received till now was a text from megastar Amitabh Bachchan praising his acting skills in his 2015 film 'Masaan'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 12:15
Vicky Kaushal to Big B: One of the best awards I received was your text

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared that the best award he has received till now was a text from megastar Amitabh Bachchan praising his acting skills in his 2015 film 'Masaan'.

During a conversation with Big B on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', he said: "I still recall my father calling my name at one in the morning with great joy and showing me the message he had received from you. I was asking when my father handed me his phone and showed me your message."

"I typed the entire message on my phone and realised it takes 90 seconds to type. I spent the entire night unable to sleep because I believed that Mr Bachchan thought about me for a minute and a half in his whole day. One of the best awards I received was your text," he added.

Later on the show, the host received a video call from Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal. He told Big B about when he first saw him, how he later began his career as a stuntman, and how he got to know the host well while filming the movie 'Mard'.

He also mentioned: "'Masaan' was released on Friday, Amit ji saw the movie on Saturday and texted me at 1 a.m. saying that he cannot believe it is Vicky's first film as he is so good and after reading that text I felt like crying tears of joy."

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are appearing for the 'Finale Week' special episode of 'KBC 14'

SOURCE: IANS

Vicky Kaushal Amitabh Bachchan Masaan Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 sham kaushal Kiara Advani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini tries to taunt Imlie, ends up getting intimidated by the latter
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj and Kavya bask in their success, Baa calls Vanraj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' actress Sapna Thakur recalls that her co-star and late actress Tunisha Sharma showed...
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
MUMBAI : Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani spoke about styling Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song 'Jhoome...
'It is a huge task to make people laugh,' says Zakir Khan, recounting his journey
MUMBAI : Comedian Zakir Khan revealed how during his first performance on stage, he was asked to leave within two...
Recent Stories
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had splitq
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
Bhaweeka finds her role in 'Maitree' similar to Kareena's in 'Jab We Met'
Bhaweeka finds her role in 'Maitree' similar to Kareena's in 'Jab We Met'
'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul snaps back at Shalin for calling her weak
'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul snaps back at Shalin for calling her weak
Rahul Vaidya recalls constant stage fright during his 'Indian Idol' days
Rahul Vaidya recalls constant stage fright during his 'Indian Idol' days
Shagun Pandey: I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy
Shagun Pandey: I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy
Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused with her show's title as the audience
Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused with her show's title as the audience