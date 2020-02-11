News

Vicky Kaushal enters the Bigg Boss house!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Feb 2020 01:49 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is only a few days away from its grand finale and the viewers are anticipated to know the winner's name. Seven contestants who are currently battling it out are Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

Well, in the midst of anxiety amongst the contestants someone special visited the house of Bigg Boss to entertain the housemates.

Well, TellyChakkar has learnt that Bollywood established actor Vicky Kaushal made his way inside the house and assigned a task to the contestants.

Vicky came to promote his forthcoming film titled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

The movie is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai, and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. Along with Vicky Kaushal the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, and is the first film of a planned horror film franchise.

The horror thriller film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar and will release on 21 February. 

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Vicky Kaushal Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Bhumi Pednekar Bhanu Pratap Singh Karan Johar Ashutosh Rana Salman Khan Rashami Desai Asim Riaz Shehnaz Kaur Gill Sidharth Shukla Arti Singh Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharma TellyChakkar

