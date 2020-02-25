News

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bhoot The Haunted Ship’ scares Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a famous television personality. He is known for TV serials like Miley Jab Hum Tum and Ishq Mein Marjawaan. He has also participated in dance based reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jha 9. He is currently seen in State Of Siege, which centers on the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. 

The actor watched Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and shared his opinion on it. Arun said that the movie scared him to death. 

National award winner Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot The Haunted Ship tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The major portion of the film has been shot in a wrecked ship which makes it look scarier than ever. 

Arun shared his view on Twitter by writing, “watched #bhootthehauntedship…guys you must watch it..hindi mai bole toh phat jaayegi…” To this, Vicky Kaushal commented, “glad , ki aapki phat gaye, thankyou arjun.” 

