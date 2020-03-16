IN VIDEO: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se actress Riya Bhattacharje aka Akriti’s REELS on social media are too CUTE to HANDLE!

In a small span of time, she has managed to gain immense fame and the audience cannot have enough of her. She is currently seen in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus. She is seen in a negative light playing the role of Akriti.
MUMBAI: Riya Bhattacharje is one of the most talented actors in the television industry.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Akriti is not negative, she is justified in her actions if you see the situation from her point of view: Riya Bhattacharjee on Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se)

In a small span of time, she has managed to gain immense fame and the audience cannot have enough of her. She is currently seen in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus. She is seen in a negative light playing the role of Akriti.

While she manages to enchant the audience on-screen, she is quite active on social media and keeps sharing reels which are famous.

Certainly, we cannot have enough of her hilarious reels.

Check it out:

Aadhaar card wali pic bhi DSLR se click karni chahiye ..... Dikhane layak to hoga ...

It's just for the reel....baki kuch bolke to dekho muh tor dungi

Mehrbani nei tumhara pyar manga hai

I'm not married....it's just for the show

Stop Drop Roll

Aren’t they cute? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: OMG! Gungun consumes sleeping pills amid her wedding to Ranvijay)

For the uninitiated, it was only recently that Riya spoke about her bond with co-actress Yesha Rughani in the show.

She said, “My scenes are mostly with Manan Joshi. The cast had already started shooting and I came in after 2 months. So I was nervous of how things will fall into place or not. I initially used to shoot in the institute but I eventually started shooting with everyone and I must say that it is a different feeling when we are all shooting together. Yesha and I may be rivals on screen but off the screens we are very good friends. We all vibe well.”

Kabhi Kabhi ittefaq Se Bengali negative character Gungun creative differences Creative Director challenging limelight nervous Akriti Anubhav TellyChakkar
