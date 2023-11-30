In Video: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma celebrate their marriage anniversary inside the Bigg Boss 17 house!

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most sought after couples in Telly town. The two fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and have been inseparable since then.

Neil and Aishwarya were head over heels in love with each other and they left no time to tie the knot. The couple got hitched on November 30, 2021 in the presence of close friends and family members. They later threw a lavish reception which was also attended by the legendary Bollywood actress Rekha. (Also Read: What! Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt gets enraged over the nomination for the entire season by Vicky Jain and Dimag Room; Says, 'Chun ke badla lunga')

Neil and Aishwarya are currently in the Bigg Boss 17 house battling it out to win the coveted trophy. We have seen them indulging in fights and they have had their share of cute romantic moments too.

Today, the couple celebrated their marriage anniversary and it seems like the housemates made their day special with a surprise for Aishwarya. From the glimpses shared by fanclubs on their social media handle, Aishwarya was blind folded and brought to the garden area. She was made to sit and it seems like Neil had a special surprise planned for Aishwarya with the help of Bigg Boss.

The area was lit up and Neil was waiting for her. He later sung a song for her and he said that since they were friends first, the song is dedicated from one friend to another. This was followed by a musical gig where he narrated his beautiful love story.

Here are the videos shared by the fan clubs:

Isn’t that cute? (Also Read: COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Khanzaadi; Neil Bhatt has revenge on his mind)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!