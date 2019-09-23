THIS video of Donal Bisht will give you major FITNESS GOALS

MUMBAI: Donal Bisht is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several shows including Ek Deewaana Tha, Laal Ishq, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and her latest post will certainly give you some motivation to work out and be fit.



The actress took to her social media handle and shared a video wherein she can be seen doing different exercises one after the other. The actress, who was last seen playing the role of Happy Mehra in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, loves to hit the gym and this is a proof. Her fitness video will surely motivate everyone. She donned a blacktop which she paired it with black track pants.



Take a look below: