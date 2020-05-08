This video of a goof-up in TV show Mahabharat is going viral

MUMBAI: The audience is glued to their TV sets to watch the mythological drama Mahabharat, which was a great hit in the late 80s. Due to the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus, Doordarshan decided to rerun the episodes of Mahabharat and Ramayan. But in the world of the internet, people never leave a chance to try and find out the most unnoticed thing, which later becomes a laughing stock.

Netizens have now noticed a goof-up in one of the recent episodes of the mythological show. In the latest viral TikTok video, we see a dead soldier making body movements and coming back to life. Yes, you heard it right! The video opens with Bhishma Pitamah, (Mukesh Khanna) lying on the bed of arrows and Ganga meeting him.

The scene has dead soldiers laying in the background, post the war. But what got netizens' attention was one dead soldier, who was lying on the ground, eventually making body movement and lifting his head and hand.

Now, this video is trending on social media with the caption, 'Mahabharat ka murda jivit ho gaya. Shooting abhi puri nahi hui'. However, a user mentioned, 'We all know this fact that they all are alive but they want to make understand us the concept so plz don't make fun (sic).'

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE