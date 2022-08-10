This video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will surely make you fall in love with their good old chemistry

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is about Abhimanyu accusing Akshara for moving on too fast.

With the new storyline that came in after the leap, the audience are intrigued as finally Abhimanyu and Akshara have met.

Scenes between Akshara and Abhimanyu never fail to entertain the viewers. However, thinking about how long the couple has been entertaining us, we can only wonder about how good their chemistry will be off-screen as well.

Talking about their chemistry, here we bring to you a throwback video of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda that will surely take you to the good old days.

Check out the video below:

Previously we saw Neelima requesting Abhimanyu to stay back for the wedding but he refuses saying he has some urgent work to take care of.

Neelima however explains to Abhimanyu that leaving a marriage midway is a bad omen and the latter laughs at that statement.

Currently, we see how Akshara gets a panic attack and Abhimanyu comes there to save her. The scene is really emotional and according to many fans, the scene is a perfect Abhira scene.

Are you excited to see how Abhimanyu and Akshara get back together?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.