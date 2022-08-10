This video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will surely make you fall in love with their good old chemistry

Scenes between Akshara and Abhimanyu never fail to entertain the viewers. However, thinking about how long the couple has been entertaining us, we can only wonder about how good their chemistry will be off-screen as well.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 21:55
This video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will surely make you fall in love with their goo

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in  the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is about Abhimanyu accusing Akshara for moving on too fast.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara gets restless as Abhimanyu decides to stay for the wedding

With the new storyline that came in after the leap, the audience are intrigued as finally Abhimanyu and Akshara have met.

Scenes between Akshara and Abhimanyu never fail to entertain the viewers. However, thinking about how long the couple has been entertaining us, we can only wonder about how good their chemistry will be off-screen as well.

Talking about their chemistry, here we bring to you a throwback video of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda that will surely take you to the good old days.

Check out the video below:

Previously we saw Neelima requesting Abhimanyu to stay back for the wedding but he refuses saying he has some urgent work to take care of. 

Neelima however explains to Abhimanyu that leaving a marriage midway is a bad omen and the latter laughs at that statement. 

Currently, we see how Akshara gets a panic attack and Abhimanyu comes there to save her. The scene is really emotional and according to many fans, the scene is a perfect Abhira scene.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi instigates Neil against Abhimanyu

Are you excited to see how Abhimanyu and Akshara get back together?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhimanyu Aarohi Akshara Kairav Akshat Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 21:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Follow this skincare regime to reduce your dark circles
MUMBAI: In the digital age, technology has made many tasks easier, but it has also come with negative consequences for...
Food items to keep in handy while travelling with kids
MUMBAI: It becomes difficult for most of us to follow a proper diet while travelling. Although elders eat something or...
This video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will surely make you fall in love with their good old chemistry
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Sexy! Check out these ravishing pictures of Sanjeeda Shaikh
MUMBAI :Sanjeeda Sheikh is an actress who works in the Hindi television industry. Sanjeeda has played various roles on...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and Pathaan reviews, here are the trending news for the day
MUMBAI :As we see, there is a lot of buzz regarding the different news from the entertainment world. On one hand we can...
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and Pathaan reviews, here are the trending news for the day
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and Pathaan reviews, here are the trending news for the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya’s this post about the upcoming track will surely leave us wondering
Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya’s this post about the upcoming track will surely leave us wondering
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet to get married, check out the wedding celebration
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet to get married, check out the wedding celebration
Audience Perspective! Unexpectedly Netizens love to see Choti Anu with Maya
Audience Perspective! Unexpectedly Netizens love to see Choti Anu with Maya
You cannot miss out on this cute moment between Savi and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, check it out
You cannot miss out on this cute moment between Savi and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, check it out
Sherdil Shergill’s track to get more interesting with this scene, check it out
Sherdil Shergill’s track to get more interesting with this scene, check it out
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits a huge milestone as she achieves this
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits a huge milestone as she achieves this