This video of Jannat Zubair is all kinds of cute!

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is a rising star of televison. The actress has come a long way in her career after she faced the camera as a child artist in many popular TV serials.



Jannat had gained popularity not only from TV shows but also by making her presence felt on trending app TikTok. She has become one of the top actresses of the telly world.



Well, Jannat also inspires her fans with her dressing style. She is ruling the small screen as well as social media. Jannat has 12.8 millions follwers on Instagram.



Here is a TikTok video of Jannat posted by her fanpage in which it is shown that when a daughter is with her father, she is always a princess, but when she is with her brother, the situation is different. However, instead of the cute fights between a brother and sister, you will see love and affection.



Have a look.

On the work front, Jannat has previously been a part of shows like Phulwa, Aapke Aa Jane Se, Tu Aashiqui, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, and Shani.