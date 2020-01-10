This video of Jennifer Winget will make you fall in love with her!

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget aka Maya Singh is one of most talented and beautiful actresses of television. Currently, she is being appreciated for her role in Beyhadh 2. The previous season was about crossing all limits for love, while the second season is is all about hatred. The show has a huge fan following.



Jennifer made her debut in the industry with Dil Mil Gaye. Then, she was known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh, and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah.



The actress was married to Karan Singh Grover, but they are now divorced.



Recently, Jennifer touched 8.5 million followers on Instagram. Another good news for Jennifer fans is that she will soon be seen in web series Code M.



Here is a small tribute for Jennifer from her fans. The video will surely bring a smile on your face and make you love Jennifer even more.

Have a look.