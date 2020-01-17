This video of Madhurima and Vishal will make you wonder what went wrong in their relationship

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a show about controversies and brawls. The show is in its 13th season and we can say that it takes us back to the chaos which we witnessed in the season 4 of the show.

Now the house always witnesses some of the other controversies as the fights in the house go out of control. In the recent episode it was shocking to see Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s fight in Bigg Boss 13 last night, as we saw Vishal threw water on Madhurima and then she smacked him repeatedly with a frying pan.

The show nearing to its finale and the race for the winner is just getting more intense. Now it’s been four months since the show premiered and since the viewers have seen huge fights that take place on the show, Asim and Siddarth got violent with each other and were punished for the same.

Bigg Boss keeps reminding the contestants of the no physical violence rule in the house but there are no surprises there as the housemates keep forgetting them. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s fight in last night’s episode also took a violent turn.

Bigg Boss warned them first as they splashed water not only on the cameras but also the mics. Madhurima lost her cool and took a frying pan from the kitchen, and then she smacked his butt with the Pan which left the housemates in shock.

Bigg Boss then announced that the two would be punished over the weekend. The two have never got along since the day one they were locked in the house, but still, there were many a time where they also had a good and lovely time.

The video made by a fan is the testimony of it.

Check out the video below :