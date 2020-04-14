This video of Shivin Narang is all kinds of adorable

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is one of the most talented and handsome actors we have in the industry. He has charmed everyone with his flawless acting skills. While the actor started his journey on TV in 2012 with Suvreen Guggal: Topper of The Year, he became a household name with Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera. Later, he earned the image of a lover boy after playing Jai Mittal in Internet Wala Love.

Now, he is winning hearts as Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget aka Maya. Though the two actors have been paired alongside each other for the first time, they're making it hard for many to believe the fact. During the present lockdown, Shivin is making sure to keep his fans engaged by his social media interactions.

Just like many of us, boredom is also striking the actor and he is doing all he can to drive it away. While he is busy relishing dishes made by his mom, the actor is also spending time on TikTok. He recently shared a video on the platform, and it is now doing rounds on Instagram. In the video, the actor is seen giving some quirky but adorable expressions while looking at the camera, as a song is played in the background.

Have a look.

