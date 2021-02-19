THIS video perfectly describes Kundali Bhagya's Preeta-Karan's situation, says Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular TV shows on the small screen. The popular daily soap has managed to garner rave reviews from the masses ever since the beginning.

Popular TV actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Shraddha Arya, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Manit Joura, Sanjay Gagnani, Swati Kapoor among others are seen in pivotal roles on the show.

Well, the viewers have seen how Karan and Preeta's life has been full of ups and downs.

ALSO READ: Shocking twist! Here’s how Prithvi and Kritika will end up getting MARRIED in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

And now, a meme made by a fan club of Preeta and Karan is quite hilarious.

Shraddha shared the meme on her Instagram and also tagged Dheeraj.

Take a look:

Well, it seems Shraddha is finding the meme quite relatable to her and Karan's situation on the show.

The video shows a small sequence of Farida Jalal and Rajesh Khanna from the movie Aradhana and how they are romancing.

Do you think this meme is apt for Preeta and Karan? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Sherlyn ashamed of Karan-Preeta's open romance