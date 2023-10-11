In video: The Cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin enjoy delicacies and celebrate Diwali on the sets of the Star Plus show!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the leading roles of Ishaan and Savi.

The festival of lights is here and our social media handles are filled with posts of people and stars posing in traditional wear falunting the best of their fashion sense. We recently reported how actors and other celebrities are attending Diwali parties. More recently Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai also hosted a get together as a mark of Diwali celebrations and they and their close friends from the industry were seen having a ball of a time together.

There are many TV show sets also which are having small celebrations on the sets. Actors who cannot afford to take a leave and have to shoot are celebrating on the sets.

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,

while the audience thoroughly enjoys watching Ishaan and Savi together on television, they and the entire cast also shared a very good bond. With the entire nation celebrating Diwali, the cast also got together to make the celebration special with Diwali delicacies . Bhavika Sharma, Vaishali Thakkar and many others were captured in the video shared by Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Take a look:

The current drama of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin showcases how Bajirao proposes to Savi at her surprise birthday party planned by Ishaan.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.