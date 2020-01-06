Vidhu Vinod Chopra's most anticipated movie 'Shikara - A Love Letter From Kashmir' trailer to be out on this day, find out!

MUMBAI: Amidst the immense buzz around filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming project, 'Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir', in a recent development, the trailer of the movie will be released on the 7th of January!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara is described as A love letter from Kashmir and it looks like the filmmaker will be treating his fans with yet another fresh story of the tales from the valley where the filmmaker finds his roots.

Shikara is the story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It`s also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile.

The makers of the film released the official motion poster on YouTube recently and it created waves on the internet.

Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir is all set to release on 7th February 2020 and is being directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Presented by Fox Star Studios and produced by Vinod Chopra Films.