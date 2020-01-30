Vidisha Srivastava from the show 'Meri Gudiya' has a unique collection of about 100 watches

MUMBAI: The 'Meri Gudiya' show presented by Star Bharat is based on a unique story of mother-daughter where a mother returns to protect her 4-year-old daughter Avi even after she dies in the form of a doll. This story is liked by the audience very much. Vidisha Srivastava, playing the role of Ratri, is very fond of hand watches. She has a collection of around 100 watches as well as her totally different designed clothes are being well liked by the audience.

Vidisha Srivastava said that I have done many modeling projects, TV shows and movies in my 14-year long career, but I love the designer clothes for Raatri on 'Meri Gudiya'. Not only this, the jewelry that matches it is also very good. After wearing these dresses, I feel a different confidence in my character.

Vidisha further told that if you talk about my collection of watches, then I am very fond of watches from the beginning. I have a total collection of 100 watches, combining every good brand and designs. My heart is still not full with the collection. As soon as new and unique collections come, I immediately buy that watch and I wear these watches in my show episodes too.

In such a situation, it has been decided that how much Vidisha is fond of watches, as well as how much she likes the clothes designed for her on her show 'Meri Gudiya'.