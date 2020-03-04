News

Vidya: Avtaar falls in love with Mehek

By Harmisha Chauhan
04 Mar 2020 12:13 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya has always been high on drama. The show has witnessed many ups and downs in Vivek and Vidya's life, however, the duo has managed to support each other out of love. 

Previously, we saw how Vidya and Vivek decide to get married so that Vidya could give her exams from another city Delhi. Vivek's mother is not happy with Vidya and Vivek's decision but they go against her and get married. 

However, they will hide this truth from the world so that Vidya could successfully give her exams. 

While Vidya and Vivek's love story has finally culminated into marriage, the show will witness another love story and that is of Mehek and Avtaar. Yes, you heard it right!

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Avtaar and his friends eve-teasing Mehek. However, little did they know that they have woken up the beast. 

Mehek gets furious and shows off her action skills to all of them. While Mehek is giving some lessons to the Avtaar's friends, looking at Mehek he instantly falls in love with her and her bindaas attitude. 

He keeps looking at her while she is fighting with them. Well, it seems the show will soon witness this jodi's romantic moments.

