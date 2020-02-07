Vidya: Nanku finds a way to demolish Vidya's school

MUMBAI: Colors' drama series Vidya is going through a high voltage drama. The show has witnessed various twists and turns leaving the viewers intrigued.

Earlier, we saw how Nanku visits Vidya school with his men. He also threatens Vidya and Vivek to take revenge from them.

Meanwhile, his men spread across the school to find something. One of his men comes and gives shocking news to Nanku. Both Vidya and Nanku are surprised.

And now, in today's episode, we will see that Nanku's men find a Shivling buried in the school's backyard. Vidya was shocked to see this.

Nanku has found a way to snatch away Vidya's school and build a temple where the Shivling was found.

When Vidya confronts Nanku about this being his evil conspiracy to take away her school, Nanku openly admits it.

Will Nanku be successful in his plans? Will Vidya be able to save her school from Nanku? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.