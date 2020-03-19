Vidya: The officials ask Vidya and other students to stop writing the exam

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is witnessing a high voltage drama. The show has seen lots of twists and turns in the story.

Problems don't seem to end for Vidya and Vivek even after they secretly get married and Vidya decides to give her exam. On the other hand, Vivek's mother is creating problems for Vidya to stop her from giving exams.

In the previous episode, Vidya makes Vivek swear and tells him not to reveal about her truth to anyone and that he knows about it. Vivek is left speechless.

Vidya is all set for her exams but after the exam time starts, a few minutes later, the education officials reach the classroom and ask Vidya and the other students to stop writing.

The official has got some chits and says that someone tried to cheat during the exam. Everyone including Vidya gets shocked. The official asks the real culprit to come ahead and accept the crime but no one gets up or else they won't get enough time to write the paper.

Vidya asks the official to give her some time to find who did this so that others can finish their paper on time.

It would be interesting to see if Vidya will be successful in finding the culprit.