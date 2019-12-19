News

Vidya: Vidya and Vivek's adorable chemistry will make you go aww

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is about a girl named Vidya played by Meera Doesthale who is a quaint and superstitious woman and is awaiting a letter from the government regarding her job. However, her luck takes a turn for the worse as she gets the job of teaching English at a school.

The show has witnessed many moments where we see Vidya overcoming obstacles. 

And now, in the latest episodes, we will see Vidya and Vivek's love story brewing. Namish Taneja is seen opposite Meera and their chemistry is very adorable. 

Namish's dashing looks and Vidya's innocence makes them a perfect pair. 

It will be interesting to see how their love story will unfold in the future. 

Are you excited about Vidya and Vivek's love story? Tell us in the comments.

Tags > Vidya, Vivek, Colors, Meera Doesthale, Namish Taneja, TellyChakkar,

