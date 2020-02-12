Vidya: Vidya comes to know the truth about Shiv ji who came to save her; will she tell it to Nanku?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya has been going through lots of ups and downs. Vidya and Vivek's problems don't seem to end anytime soon. Nanku is giving them a hard time. He is all set to snatch away Vidya's school and construct a temple there. However, Vidya is trying hard to save her school. Vivek too is trying in every way to support her.

In the previous episodes, we saw how Vidya requests the villagers as well as Nanku to not demolish the school as the kids will have to travel 15 kms to attend the other school.

Nanku pays no heed to Vidya's request and has made up his mind to demolish the school. The same night, Nanku's men enter Vidya's school and throw her out of it. Vidya asks for help but no one comes. Then a strong wind blows and Shiv Ji appears before them. Everyone thinks that it is Lord Shiva and that he will harm them if they hurt Vidya.

Vivek comes there after a while and then he gets to know that it was an artist who scared away the goons. Vidya too is shocked to know this. Vivek wants no one to know this as this will help Vidya get back her school.

But now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Vidya who has always supported the truth will has decided to reveal this truth of Shiv Ji in front of Nanku.

Vivek signals her not to say anything but Vidya doesn't want to be a part of a lie.

Will Vidya listen to Vivek? Will she tell the truth to Nanku? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.