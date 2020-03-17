Vidya: Vidya finds a woman who comes to her rescue; but who is she?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is going through a high voltage drama. We all know how Vidya and Vivek are married but Vivek's mother is leaving no stone unturned to create problems in Vidya's life and keep her away from Vivek.

In the previous episode, we saw how Vivek's mother plans an evil game to stop Vidya from giving her exams. Her plan almost becomes successful and Vidya lands in major trouble.

Vidya is now stranded in an unknown place after the driver takes her in a wrong way. She visits a temple and prays to God to save her from this problem.

While she prays, she finds a ray of hope when she sees a man and a woman who are set to leave in a small tempo.

Vidya quickly runs towards them and tries to stop them. Interestingly, the woman gets surprised to see Vidya.

