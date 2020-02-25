Vidya: Vidya goes against Vivek and accepts the award leaving him hurt

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is all set to witness a high voltage drama. Just a few days back, we saw how Vidya and Vivek fought together against Nanku and won.

And now, it seems a new problem is set to create troubles in Vidya and Vivek's life.

Previously, we saw how Vidya was set to be awarded by the education ministry. However, when Vivek came to know about it, he refused Vidya to accept this award as it is the matter of her pride and she will get famous. Vivek further said that people will know her and also, the principal won't let you give 10th standard exams. Her dream to become a teacher will fail. She can get this award by becoming a real teacher.

Vidya understands what Vivek says and decides not to accept the award. However, Avtaar brainwashes Vidya and she changes her mind. However, she doesn't tell Vivek about it.

On the award ceremony day, Vivek informs the organizers that Vidya won't be accepting the award. But he is shocked to see Vidya on the stage accepting the honour. Also, during her acceptance speech, Vidya solely gives this credit to herself. This extremely hurts Vivek.

Will this bring a rift between Vidya and Vivek? What made Vidya change her mind? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.