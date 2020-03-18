Vidya: Vidya makes a shocking request to Vivek

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is up for a high voltage drama in the upcoming episode. We all know how Vivek's mother has tried her best to keep Vidya away from her son. However, all her evil intentions failed and Vivek and Vidya are now married.

But it seems problems won't end for these two anytime soon. Vidya who is set to give exams is facing lots of hurdles.

In the previous episode, we saw how Munni's mother comes to know about Vidya's truth and is telling that she should confess her lie to the police.

Meanwhile, Vivek too comes to know about this but is ready to support Vidya.

But again, Vidya's mother has warned her to surrender to the police as she doesn't want her son to land in any trouble.

In the upcoming episode, Vidya asks Vivek to swear on her and never reveal about her truth to anyone. Vivek is stunned to hear this but couldn't say anything. Both are in deep sorrow.

Will Vidya surrender herself to the police? How will Vivek help Vidya? What do you think? Tell us in the comment section.