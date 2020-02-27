Vidya: Vivek angry with Vidya for accepting the award; calls her illiterate

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is going to witness a high voltage drama. Previously, we saw how Vidya was set to be awarded by the education ministry. While it was a happy occasion and a great honour to receive the award, Vivek didn't want Vidya to accept it.

He explained Vidya about the same and she decided not to accept the award. However, on that day, Vivek was shocked to see Vidya on the stage accepting the honour and he was extremely hurt by this. Even viewers were curious to know the reason behind Vidya going against Vivek.

Later, Vidya recalled the moment when she decided to go against Vivek and the reason behind it was Vivek's mother. We all know how Vivek's mother is not happy with Vivek and Vidya's relationship. She blackmailed Vidya for the same and she had no option but to listen to her. This would create a rift between them and that's what Vivek's mother wanted.

After all this, Vivek meets Vidya and gets angry at her. He is very furious on Vidya for taking this step. He also tells Vidya that how can she accept this award as she is illiterate. Meanwhile, Mehek hears Vivek and Vidya's conversation and is shocked. Vidya too is very hurt by Vivek's words but she doesn't say anything.

Will Vidya and Vivek get separated? Will Vivek ever come to know about the truth? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.