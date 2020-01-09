Vidya: Vivek blames Vidya for her carelessness and risking the lives of the students

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is entertaining the viewers since its first episode. Meera Deosthale and Namish Taneja's amazing jodi is doing wonders for the show.



The upcoming episodes of Vidya will witness high-voltage drama where Vidya will land in major trouble. Vidya will be blamed by some people for risking the lives of the students of her school.



The episode will witness how Vidya will be blamed for feeding stale food to her students which lands them in hospital and their life is in danger. She will also be blamed for taking away the ration provided by the authorities to her house and feeding the students stale food.



The situation is not working out in favour of Vidya as no one is ready to listen to her. Seeing all this, Vivek too is furious and blames Vidya for the same. She is shocked to know that Vivek too thinks she can stoop to such a low level.



How will Vidya prove her innocence and get rid of the false allegations? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.