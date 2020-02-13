Vidya: Vivek comes to Vidya's rescue, takes the entire blame on him

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is going through lots of drama these days. With Vidya and Vivek trying to save the school, they are facing one trouble after the other.

In the previous episode, we saw how Vidya escaped major trouble when Nanku's goons were behind here. While Vidya was running away to save herself, there came Shiv Ji and seeing him everyone was left shocked. Everyone including Vidya thought HE was the real God.

However, later when Vivek came, he and Vidya came to know that it was an artist who was dressed as Shiv Ji. Vivek asked Vidya not to say this to anyone and this will help them save the school.

But Vidya who has never lied reveals this truth in front of the whole village and Nanku. She receives lots of backlash for the same and is about to get arrested for lying.

Vivek comes to her rescue at the nick of time and takes Vidya's blame on himself. Vidya is shocked seeing this. Vivek gets suspended for this.

How will Vidya save Vivek from this? How will she save her school? What do you think? tell us in the comments.