Vidya: Vivek fails to save the school; Vidya takes a pledge to save her school at any cost

MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Vidya is going through a lot of drama. We all know how Nanku has decided to make Vidya and Vivek's lives a living hell and has come up with an evil plan to demolish Vidya's school.

He had openly challenged Vidya that he will settle scores with her and Vivek. In the previous episodes, we saw how Nanku plotted a masterplan so that he can demolish the school and construct a temple over there.

Vidya had high hopes on Vivek that he would find out a solution to this problem. However, it seems Vivek has not been able to do anything against Nanku's evil plans.

But Vidya is adamant and is not ready to let them snatch away her school. She requests Nanku to not demolish the school as the children in her village will have to travel 15 kms to attend the other school.

Nanku pays no heed to Vidya's request, hence Vidya draws a circle in front of the school and pledges not to move from there so that her school is not demolished.

It seems Vidya has decided that she won't back off till she gets her school back.

Will Vidya be successful? Will Vivek support her? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.