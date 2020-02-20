Vidya: Vivek-Vivek prep for the grand opening of Shiv temple on Maha Shivratri

MUMBAI: Colors' show witnessed lots of twists and turns in the story. Vidya and Vivek who had entered Nanku's house to search for evidence against him, managed to make their plan successful. They recorded many proofs against him and presented them in front of the villagers.

While Nanku already knew that Vidya and Vivek are in his house and plotting something against him but he thought he can easily defeat them. However, he didn't know that this time his evil plans won't work.

In the previous episode, we saw how Vidya and Vivek used Nanku's trick on him and win. This made Nanku look like the culprit and everyone went against him.

At last, the Shiv temple was made by demolishing Nanku's house.

And now, preparations are in full swing for the Maha Shivratri puja. Vivek and Vidya are leaving no stone unturned to have a grand puja on this auspicious day. Also, Vidya and Vivek are happy that the school in the village won't be demolished.

Vivek and Vidya share some sweet moments and Vidya thanks him for all the support.

Well, Nanku's plan terribly flopped but will he keep quiet or will take revenge from Vidya and Vivek? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.



