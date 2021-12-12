Vidyut Xavier of Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha's Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii opens up!

MUMBAI: Vidyut Xavier is all praises for Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (DZK). The actor plays the role of Abhay Sathe in the show. He also praises the makers of the show, Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot (Invictus T. Mediaworks) and Studio Next for coming up with such an interesting concept.

“Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is a very unique and good title. The name of a show does matter as it is the first thing that catches one’s attention. If that is good and right then you are off to a good start,” he says.

Talking about Abhay Sathe, Vidhyut says the former is a very likeable guy. “Abhay is charming, confident, ambitious and holds his family in the highest regard. He is idealistic and constantly driven by his attitude of proving himself right. His intentions are always good but sometimes they don't show in his actions. He is mostly impulsive, motivated by his want to prove his worth. I feel there are a lot of similarities between Abahy and me, we share the same values and ideologies,” adds the actor.

DZK is a show based on doctors. And Vidyut says that it’s thrilling for him to play a physician on screen as an actor. “Playing a doctor is like living a totally different life… you get to learn so many things about how they function, medicine and also gives us a different perspective towards doctors in general,” he shares.

Talking about the team, the actor adds, “Working with Herumb sir and Nilanjana ma’am has been really wonderful. They are supportive, helpful and understanding people. Both of them are always available to give guidance and keep pushing us to give our best. I feel grateful to them for giving me this opportunity. In fact, I must say the entire team of Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is fun, loving and vibrant."

Many feel the TV industry has evolved in terms of content. But Vidyut opines otherwise. “I don’t think it has evolved but I certainly can see changes happening. Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is one such show that is trying to do something new and not following the same old pattern. There are only a handful of such content, and we need more of them,” he says.

Being in the entertainment industry for some time now, the actor shares having learnt a lot. “I know now that there are no shortcuts to success. You need to work hard, be consistent, be humble and respect your work and the people you work with,” he ends.