VIEWER'S SCOPE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is loved as it has a different story than other shows

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been constantly entertaining the fans with its intriguing storyline.

The show is doing well on the TRP chart and along with that, the actors are also giving stellar performances.

We have seen how Sai and Virat's life is once again set to see a major problem.

A lot of drama awaits and the viewers will have to wait for some more time to see Sai and Virat's reunion.

However, before that happens, it seems Sai and Virat will have a huge showdown as Sai is not able to see him hiding something really important from her.

This is not the first time, Sai and Virat had developed differences.

Here Virat is under a lot of pressure as he is saving Shruti and he is doing all this unofficially.

But Sai is not ready to understand Virat's condition and constantly asking him to tell her everything.

Well, in the upcoming episodes, Sai is surely to lose her cool on Virat as she gets extremely impatient with his behavior towards her.

She wants to know what's going on even after Virat assured her that he will tell her everything once the right time comes.

However, the viewers are bored of Sai's behavior towards Virat.

Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is constantly witnessing several twists and turns in the story.

Inspite of being a daily soap with a lot of family drama involved, the viewers are loving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The show first witnessed a love triangle followed by a series of interesting twists in the story.

However, the viewers are loving the fact that GHKKPM has a different element from the rest of the daily soaps.

We are constantly seeing how multiple marriages takes place in each and every show.

The leads get married several times for various reasons and that's how the story is pushed ahead.

But when it comes to Ghum, it is not the same and this makes the show quite different from the other ones.

While Sai-Virat and Paakhi-Samrat's marriage is constantly being tested by several turn of events, the makers have made sure to play around in the same zone instead of divorcing them and getting them married several times.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is much more than a regular daily soap with saas-bahu drama.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

