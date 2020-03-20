News

#Viewers Speak: It is HIGH TIME that Anurag takes a stand in Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
20 Mar 2020 04:26 PM

MUMBAI: The love story of Anurag and Prerna has been a unique one.

The story of how they relate their love with that of the thorn bird and that they are perfect soulmates is something which appealed to the masses not only back then when the original show aired but now too!

The show, from the very beginning noticed How Anurag and Prerna keep getting sepearted by fate and more because of the vamps and villains of the show. While it was Komolika in the beginning, Mr. Bajaj was the cause later on only for Komolika to be back and make Prerna’s life a living hell. As the episodes have passed, the one thing we have noticed is that Prerna has always fought back and never given up. The way Anurag pushed Prerna because he did not want to risk her being framed under a murder charge was very disappointing for die-hard AnuPre fans.

Falguni Thakkar, a housewife shared, “Now that Prerna is back, Anurag is still not making the right decisions.”

Deepak Mhatre, a student said, “The way he has surrendered to Komolika and even though Prerna is back, he is not taking the right stand and fighting back only shows him in weak light. It is high time Anurag speaks up and gets control over the situation!”

Namrata Rathod, a housewife shared, “I think the show is entertaining. It would be nice to see Anurag take a stand but he too has his own share of problems he is dealing with. And I am sure he will soon. I am waiting for it!”

What are your thoughts on the same?

Tags Star Plus Kasauti Zindagi Ki Anurag Basu Prerna Bajaj Komolika Parth Samthaan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here