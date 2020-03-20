Viewers Speak: It is HIGH TIME that Anurag takes a stand in Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

MUMBAI: The love story of Anurag and Prerna has been a unique one.

The story of how they relate their love with that of the thorn bird and that they are perfect soulmates is something which appealed to the masses not only back then when the original show aired but now too!

The show, from the very beginning noticed How Anurag and Prerna keep getting sepearted by fate and more because of the vamps and villains of the show. While it was Komolika in the beginning, Mr. Bajaj was the cause later on only for Komolika to be back and make Prerna’s life a living hell. As the episodes have passed, the one thing we have noticed is that Prerna has always fought back and never given up. The way Anurag pushed Prerna because he did not want to risk her being framed under a murder charge was very disappointing for die-hard AnuPre fans.

Falguni Thakkar, a housewife shared, “Now that Prerna is back, Anurag is still not making the right decisions.”

Deepak Mhatre, a student said, “The way he has surrendered to Komolika and even though Prerna is back, he is not taking the right stand and fighting back only shows him in weak light. It is high time Anurag speaks up and gets control over the situation!”

Namrata Rathod, a housewife shared, “I think the show is entertaining. It would be nice to see Anurag take a stand but he too has his own share of problems he is dealing with. And I am sure he will soon. I am waiting for it!”

