VIEWERS SPEAK: Yeh Rishta's Mahima promotes progressive ideology towards Akshara's routine in Birla House

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: FANS VERDICT! Netizens suggest career alternatives for Akshara as Harshvardhan decides to shut her music department in Birla Hospital

We recently saw a scene in the show where Harshvardhan and Mahima are still talking about how humiliating it is that Abhimanyu did not marry a doctor and people are still taunting them. Manjari then brings Akshara there and tells them that Akshara has made her first Rasoi. Akshara tells them she made sabudana kheer and Harshavardhan said "chee". Harshvardhan tells Manjari that she at least knows about his liking. Akshara keeps standing there seeing how Manjari is serving food to everyone. She tells everyone that they can at least have a little bit of the kheer. She serves it to them and touches their feet, but Mahima tells her she should not do all these things in their house. Akshara wanted to say that Mimi has taught her, but Harshvardhan interrupts her and tells her that she should forget all that now because she is in Birla's house.

Well, if we see it in a positive perception then Mahima is quite logical as she is actually asking Akshara to have a practical and progressive approach towards the family and not really get accustomed to all the rigid rituals. Viewers finally see the more modern and open-minded approach in the Birlas, we can't wait to see how will this bring a change in Akshara and even the family.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he has only one surgery lined up for the day and he will be back soon. Once he leaves, Akshara is heard saying that she will arrange for the surprise party for Manjari and Harsh. We are sure that the party will bring a massive hit of drama to the show, but Akshara and Abhimanyu are in this together this time.

