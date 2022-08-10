Viewers troll Hiten Tejwani’s entry in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, say ‘how does he play the younger brother

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has been a breath of fresh air amongst the same drama that is minted out when it comes to custody as well, while there are negative characters but they are always classy and the way Nandani carries out her plans is marvelous, and you as a viewer have to sort off tip your cap to her. The show doesn't thrive on suspense, they don’t drag out confrontations, Priya is headstrong and so is Nandani and they are not hiding or conniving with each other.

A lot has happened on the show, and after a lot of twists and turns, when fans thought that Ram and Priya finally might get together, they were hit with another twist.

But now the rumors are circulating that Bade Acche Lagte Hai might be taking a generation leap and will focus on the story of Pihu Ram Kapoor and how she navigates life.

While Nakuul Mehta recently conformed that he has quit the show and is just completing his last schedule.

And rumours were circulating that even Disha Parmar will leave the show but there has been no confirmation or even denial about the same, we can only assume that they are discussing the future course of action with the makers of the show.

We recently saw the entry of Hiten Tejwani on the show, and initially the rumours were swirling that Hiten would take over the role of Ram but instead, he has entered in the role of Ram’s younger brother Lakhan.

When the first promo was released, the fans couldn't wrap their heads around the fact that Hiten was playing the role of Ram’s younger brother when in reality there is a significant age difference between the two, and the criticism could also be triggered because Hiten has been a part of TV shows and the telly world for a long time and has played many iconic characters, so to see him in this role, is just unlikely.

The audiences were a little more honest and brutal with their reactions, you can check them out here:

The viewers of the show also can’t really accept the fact that Ram Kapoor’s character which is the core of the show will not be there anymore. And also because the audiences have fallen in love with the chemistry between Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta.

