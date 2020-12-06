Viewers to witness Sai and Bhavani's DEEP-ROOTED face-off in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is becoming the viewers' favourite as the show's story is progressing with time.

The viewers have seen how Virat and Sai's marriage has brought a lot of changes in the family. With Sai's entry into Virat's family, the drama quotient has escalated a notch higher.

Sai is one such person who is extremely upfront and never takes any insults from anyone for no reason.

She has been constantly receiving cold vibes from Virat's family ever since she has married Virat. Though Virat always supports her, Sai is not willing to take any insults and starts speaking up for herself.

We all know that Bhavani who is the head of the family and the one who takes major decisions of the house is not happy with Sai. She simply dislikes her as Sai was not her choice and also she doesn't meet her standards.

In the upcoming days, Bhavani who has always spoken her heart out and maintained a strict discipline in the house will face a lot of opposition from Sai.

The duo will be constantly at loggerheads as both can't stand each other. Virat who always tries to maintain peace will have a hard time handling the situation.

Neither Sai nor Bhavani will bow in front of each other which will further create more problems.

The viewers are set to witness many twists and turns in the story.

