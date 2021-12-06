VIEWERSCOPE! Fans notice Vicky Jain's family's absence at his wedding festivities with Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: The wedding season has kickstarted and both Bollywood and the television world are set to witness a lot of couples walking down the aisle.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding is one of the most-awaited weddings of the year.

The duo has been together for a very long time and is finally going to take wedding vows in a few days' time.

A few days back, Ankita had a star-studded bachelorette party where we saw so many popular television divas gracing the occasion.

Ankita and Vicky's wedding date is inching closer and the pre-wedding functions have kickstarted in full swing.

Ankita and Vicky had shared the first glimpses of their pre-wedding functions where both of them were looking surreal.

The pretty diva was wearing a beautiful green and pink saree while Vicky looked handsome in an off-white kurta.

Ankita's bridal glow is visible and we love seeing her wearing the traditional green bangles that are worn as per Maharashtrian rituals.

Well, this is just the beginning and a lot more celebration pictures and videos will be soon surfacing on social media which will be no less than a delight.

However, fans have noticed something really important amid the wedding celebrations.

While we can spot Ankita's friends and family in the celebrations, we are not able to see Vicky's family members in any of the pictures that have been surfacing on social media or even shared by both the would-be bride and groom.

Well, having family around during such a happy occasion is quite a delight.

We hope to see Vicky's family as well in the further wedding festivities.

Vicky and Ankita's wedding will be a three-day gala affair and as per sources, the duo will tie the knot on 12th December at a plush hotel in Mumbai.

