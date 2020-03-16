VIEWERSCOPE! Netizens find a major LOOPHOLE in the current adoption track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

Currently, Manjari has the adoption papers in her hand and is tearing it but Harsh comes there. She puts it in the garbage and asks for help to burn it. But she accidentally leaves one paper. Later, Akshara gets ready and calls Abhimanyu. Mahima taunts her that she will have to go on time since it's not the Birla hospital where she is working. Harsh too taunts her. But Akshara tells them she wants to create her identity. Aanand wishes her the best and asks them also to wish her. Abhimanyu comes to her but Akshara accidentally drops her papers and the adoption papers that Manjari was trying to hide get mixed with them.

Well, the fans find a massive loophole in the script, one of them reveals: Writers change hogay toh papers bhi change.

First of all how Neil ended up in BH?

Who is Golu? Who is Avni Rathod?

Why manjiri is so tensed regd adoption paper?

Ghol ghol ghoom raha hai...

Patah nahi makers kaise yeh sab dikayenge??

Check out the post:

Writers change hogay toh papers bhi change.

First of all how Neil ended up in BH?

Who is Golu? Who is Avni Rathod?

Why manjiri is so tensed regd adoption paper?

Ghol ghol ghoom raha hai...

Patah nahi makers kaise yeh sab dikayenge??#Abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/M8HXmoOiK7 — Jam (@AfreenJamilaa) May 30, 2022

In the upcoming episode, Harsh tells everyone that he has received a message from the hospital that all the arrangements have been made. Mahima asks Manjari if she is coming to which Harsh tells her why she needs to come. Abhimanyu tells him that it's her father's land on which the hospital was made and if not that then as his mother she must come. He then asks him about the guestlist and Abhimanyu takes Dr Avni's name and both Manjari and Harsh look at each other in shock.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.