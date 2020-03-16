VIEWERSCOPE! Netizens find a striking similarity between Leela of Anupamaa and Aarohi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Netizens share their plans on how AbhiRa Ki Shaadi should be in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.

Well, both the shows have had their intriguing twists currently with their grand weddings in line be it #MaAn or #AbhiRa. Fans have been dying to see their favourite duos get married onscreen and see a new phase in their lives. Apart from the grand weddings, we have seen that both shows have obstacles in the weddings first Leela aka baa's curse in Anupamaa and Aarohi being the culprit of Manjari's accident in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In both situations, Aarohi and Baa have been the biggest manipulators in Akshara’s and Anupamaa's lives.

The viewers found a striking similarity between the characters, they revealed that both Baa and Aaru not only manipulate Akshu and Anu but also think only about themselves. They are soo invested in their own profit that they royally ignore how their joy affects others’ lives. Their manipulating game is so strong that whoever falls prey to it wouldn't listen to anyone but them.

Well, currently in Yeh Rishta, the Birla’s come with the cops to Goenka House to arrest the culprit aka Aarohi for Manjari's accident. Harshvardhan gets furious at the sisters while both of them plead for forgiveness. He asks who was driving the car that day and to save Aarohi from the misery Akshara takes the blame on her. Manjari is left in shock as she knows it was Aarohi who was driving. Will Abhimanyu leave Akshara for good now?

With Anupamaa, the wedding functions have begun but amid them we see Bapuji suffering from a heart attack. Will this become a reason for their wedding to come to a halt?

Also read: BREAKING! Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding preparations begin from the coming week

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com